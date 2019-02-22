Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.08 on Mar 28, 2019; CVR Energy (CVI) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.08 on Mar 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Mar 20, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $9.94 translates into 0.80% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Mar 21, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 47,212 shares traded or 159.48% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.45% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 15/03/2018 HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.46, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 90 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 58 decreased and sold equity positions in CVR Energy Inc. The funds in our database reported: 90.81 million shares, up from 87.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 40.

Icahn Carl C holds 11.36% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 250,192 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evanston Investments Inc. Dba Evanston Advisors has 0.94% invested in the company for 106,843 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 27,874 shares.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 9.05 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 385,578 shares or 45.47% more from 265,063 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 28,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) or 11,560 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) owns 499 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 25 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Management has 0.81% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 28,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 54,583 shares. Covington, California-based fund reported 459 shares. 7,425 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd holds 50 shares.

