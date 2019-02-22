Harvey Investment Co Has Decreased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position; Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) stake by 8.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 12,945 shares as Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 164,490 shares with $35.47M value, up from 151,545 last quarter. Constellation Brands Cl A now has $31.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 5.43 million shares traded or 100.43% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 2.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,045 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 105,617 shares with $11.81M value, down from 108,662 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $163.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 1,870 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Constellation Brands had 20 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, September 10 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, October 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $275 target. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 7 by HSBC. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by JP Morgan.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased New York Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) stake by 72,500 shares to 10,400 valued at $241,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sailpoint Technologies Hldgs I stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $68.19 million activity. The insider FROMBERG BARRY A sold 810 shares worth $140,171. Another trade for 151,060 shares valued at $33.79 million was sold by SANDS ROBERT. Shares for $989,106 were sold by Kane Thomas Michael on Friday, October 19. $33.28 million worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by SANDS RICHARD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utd American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.12% or 197,909 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 8.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 509,842 shares. Clark Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 980 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Lp has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Main Street Research Lc has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,710 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc stated it has 1,305 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 62,893 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 26,676 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 27 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.67% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 58,224 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Montecito Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 2,038 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 993 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, October 5. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $107 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Friday, September 28 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PEP in report on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. The insider Khan Mehmood sold $18.53 million. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Shares for $2.26M were sold by Spanos Mike. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Narasimhan Laxman.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,958 are held by Allsquare Wealth Lc. Envestnet Asset has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 136,290 shares. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.24% or 5,634 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nexus Inv holds 0.1% or 6,150 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 18,610 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 1.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has 30,158 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.18% stake. Cedar Hill Assoc Lc has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 22,150 are owned by Independent Investors Inc. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 36,394 shares.