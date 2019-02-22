Harvey Investment Co Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Has Increased by Institute For Wealth Management Llc

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8010.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 88,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 89,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.11 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 10.93M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.51M, down from 238,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 6.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex. Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M worth of stock. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3.19M shares. Tt reported 35,692 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 1% or 94,188 shares. National Pension Serv stated it has 2.23 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Knott David M holds 0.33% or 7,280 shares in its portfolio. 62,747 are owned by Advisory Service Net. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Kistler invested in 2.19% or 38,435 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt accumulated 13,476 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Markel Corp has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roundview Capital Limited owns 50,498 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. 39,797 are owned by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $577.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Incorporate (BRKB) by 1,727 shares to 118,956 shares, valued at $25.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $296.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,626 shares to 19,038 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,791 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $47.71 million activity. The insider Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. TERUEL JAVIER G also sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, August 24.