Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.87% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Highwoods Properties Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 0.61% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Highwoods Properties Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties Inc. 23.45% 7.90% 3.70% Industry Average 7.13% 7.24% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Highwoods Properties Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties Inc. 169.34M 722.27M 26.14 Industry Average 48.99M 686.74M 89.49

Highwoods Properties Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Highwoods Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Highwoods Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.27 2.54

$48.5 is the average price target of Highwoods Properties Inc., with a potential upside of 4.30%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.96%. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highwoods Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highwoods Properties Inc. -1.94% -4.25% -12.81% -12.85% -16.75% -16.46% Industry Average 1.28% 6.21% 11.21% 7.21% 10.61% 13.01%

For the past year Highwoods Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Highwoods Properties Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s peers are 29.16% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Highwoods Properties Inc. pay is $1.86 per share with a dividend yield of 4%. On the other side, 5.19% is the dividend yield of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s peers.

Summary

Highwoods Properties Inc.’s competitors beat Highwoods Properties Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.