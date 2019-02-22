Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Centene (CNC) Share Value Declined While Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 832,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.52M, up from 762,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 259 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 74.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 47,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,520 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.00M, up from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $6.72 million activity. BROOKS MARK J sold $308,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, December 18. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. Shares for $290,000 were sold by Williamson Keith H. 10,000 shares were sold by Hunter Jesse N, worth $1.21M. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. had sold 4,000 shares worth $500,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 1,788 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Assetmark Incorporated has 182,999 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.06% or 139,122 shares. Natixis invested in 60,328 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,760 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,789 shares. North Star Investment Corporation owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 150 are held by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Martingale Asset LP holds 2,113 shares. Hl Fincl Ser holds 1,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.3% stake. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 4,602 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene slips 2% on stock split – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America plans $2.5 million Clayton branch – St. Louis Business Journal” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) PT Lowered to $77 at Stephens – StreetInsider.com” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stock Market Winners From Trumpâ€™s State of the Union – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 22,270 shares to 146,419 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Exponential Technologies Etf by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Medical Breakthroughs Etf (SBIO).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,192 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $62.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 14,397 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Llc reported 25,313 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Founders Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 78,455 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & Communications reported 543,359 shares. Ww Invsts invested in 0.03% or 2.56 million shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has 6,387 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 269,752 are held by Logan Capital Inc. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 9,730 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Thompson Davis Co accumulated 0.28% or 2,675 shares. Hemenway Ltd Llc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd holds 579,626 shares. First United Savings Bank Tru reported 32,637 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,905 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24M on Friday, September 14. BURNS M MICHELE also sold $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, September 17. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Will Strength In Cisco’s Product Dynamics Impact Its Valuation? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: An Up And Coming Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2019: FLEX, FB, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Investors Show Some Love for Cisco, but Not So Much for Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Cisco Systems, Inc., 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.