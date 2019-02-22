Holder Delta Asset Management Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 2,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.69M, up from 114,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.21 million, up from 129,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $191.82. About 3.09M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,103 shares. Nippon Life Americas invested in 129,139 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma stated it has 6,140 shares. Moreover, Barnett Inc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,033 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. 3,660 are held by Holt Capital Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Capital World Investors invested 2.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 34,279 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 116,060 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,975 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs holds 0.18% or 1,050 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,888 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 29,729 shares. First Amer Bankshares invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. Another trade for 13,457 shares valued at $2.32 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. On Friday, December 7 the insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28 million. Kadre Manuel bought $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, November 15. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. Shares for $2.00M were bought by VADON MARK C.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $575.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9,200 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,336 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc..

More news for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” and published on February 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Is Looking More and More Like a Shipping Company – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Barron’s Names UPS In Top Two Percent Of U.S. Companies For Sustainability Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – WTO To Start Talks Aimed At Establishing Rules For E-Commerce – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Saudi Arabia Seeks Investment To Become Logistics Hub – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Parcel Pro Launches Partnership with MJSA NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telos Capital Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 21,046 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Com holds 1.47% or 76,595 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 1.10 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,051 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.79% or 11,361 shares. Moreover, Iowa Natl Bank has 4.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 80,946 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincluden Management Limited holds 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 16,920 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.96% stake. Shufro Rose & Commerce Ltd Company reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 644 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com owns 11,372 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 382,517 shares. Sei Company invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).