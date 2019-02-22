Holder Fsi Group Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Shareholder Ejf Capital Upped Stake by $3.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 174.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 187,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 295,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 249,044 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 80.63% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,281 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52M, up from 308,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 42.75 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold OFG shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.82 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw stated it has 108,479 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 14,705 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 14,407 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,490 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 452,214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 53,179 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Prudential Financial reported 374,732 shares. Ls Ltd reported 1,311 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 11,835 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 381,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 2,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company LP has 0% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 1,166 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 157,985 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 159,734 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $33.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,060 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Since December 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $91,968 activity. The insider FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL bought 3,000 shares worth $45,528.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Ltd Liability Corporation reported 257,700 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 1.18% or 21.03 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 65,252 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.67% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 342,930 shares. Signature Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 11,516 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Citizens Natl Bank accumulated 308,738 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Cap Invsts holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41.12 million shares. Salem Mgmt has invested 4.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wade G W & reported 64,718 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Co invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shine Invest Advisory Service invested in 3,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 24,000 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 24,220 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs has 1,323 shares.