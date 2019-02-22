Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Raised Stake; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $972,648 as Share Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 12,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.95M, down from 161,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 126,738 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 71.61% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 500.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 48,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09M, up from 9,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 101,146 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.31% or 170,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Principal Financial has 716,566 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 95,930 shares. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Utah Retirement reported 30,082 shares. Argi Inv Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,668 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 157,414 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 123 shares. Oak Limited Oh accumulated 0.03% or 7,685 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,561 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1 shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $92,429 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $714.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 30,655 shares to 11,228 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 59,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,048 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 139,416 shares to 295,318 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).