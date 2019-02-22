Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Last Week InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Barclays Capital. UBS upgraded the shares of IHG in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bryan Garnier & Cie. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Societe Generale maintained InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 7. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, January 10. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4275.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4275.00 Upgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 4275.00 Upgrade

07/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Downgrade

16/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Maintain

03/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell DownGrade

23/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 5650.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $0.54 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 86.21% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. HZNP’s profit would be $90.51M giving it 9.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company’s analysts see -16.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 1.87M shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 34.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c

More notable recent InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IHG® Hotels & Resorts and Nick Cannon Welcome Football Fans to Atlanta with “Home Team Hospitality” – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “IHG opens first avidâ„¢ hotel in Oklahoma City – PR Newswire” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Online Experience Makes It Easier to Plan Events at 5,400 IHG Hotels Worldwide – PR Newswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IHG and IHG Owners Association Announce Renovation Donation Initiative – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

The stock increased 0.92% or GBX 42.08 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4627.08. About 106,619 shares traded. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IHG News: 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 14/03/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC IHG.L – TO ACQUIRE A 51% STAKE IN REGENT HOTELS AND RESORTS (“REGENT”) FOR $39 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – InterContinental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Hotel giant IHG cuts dozens of Atlanta jobs as part of global restructuring; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE and IHG® Announce the Opening of the Dual-Branded EVEN® Hotel and Staybridge Suites® Hotel South Lake Union in Downtow; 03/05/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Reaches Deal for 13 Luxury U.K. Hotels; 04/05/2018 – IHG: Confident in the Outlook for the Yr Ahead; 17/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC IHG.L – AMERICAS AND GREATER CHINA OPERATING SEGMENTS REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – lnterContinental® Hotels & Resorts Launches A Curated Audible Book Collection, lnspired By The lnterContinental Life; 14/03/2018 – InterContinental Hotels Buys 51% of Regent Hotels and Resorts for $39M

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The company has market cap of 8.33 billion GBP. It operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, and Candlewood Suites Hotels brand names. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm also manages IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.00 million activity. $204,559 worth of Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares were sold by CURTIS GEOFFREY M.. Walbert Timothy P sold 408,347 shares worth $8.80 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company shares while 75 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 134.96 million shares or 3.48% more from 130.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,800 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 657,938 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 286,114 shares. 10 are owned by Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc). Blair William & Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 106,880 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 207,389 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.11M shares. Girard Ptnrs accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 1.20M shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 146,485 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 2.77M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 162,900 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 41,600 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2019: MRNA,ARRY,HZNP,HAE – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Southern, Horizon Pharma Public, Celestica, RCI Hospitality, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, and Tilly’s â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HZNP April 18th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Do Options Traders Know Something About Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Stock We Don’t? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 15, 2019.