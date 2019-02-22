Howe & Rusling Cut Home Depot (HD) Position by $13.84 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Raised Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 310.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 15,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,140 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $576,000, up from 5,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 469,034 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 89.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 66,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 74,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $192.14. About 201,244 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

More recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c – StreetInsider.com” on February 13, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Williams points to Atlantic Sunrise for higher Q4 volumes, revenues – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transco expansion project wins environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 43,778 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 43,648 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 60,479 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Strs Ohio owns 10,473 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Magnetar Lc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 67,341 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 300,013 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma accumulated 3.87 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadence Capital Lc has 898,187 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $259,422. Shares for $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. Zamarin Chad J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $329.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,364 shares to 26,106 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cumberland Prtn Ltd accumulated 9,488 shares. Meridian Management Co reported 11,247 shares stake. 116,722 are owned by Bridges Inv Incorporated. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2.03M shares. The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 3.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Tru holds 55,406 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1,635 were reported by National Bank Hapoalim Bm. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 1.29% or 32,953 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has 15,105 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Fund Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 109,724 shares. First Personal Serv accumulated 5,002 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.1% stake. Main Street Ltd Llc has invested 2.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $598.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 128,848 shares to 128,860 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was bought by Hewett Wayne M.. 1,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $169,330 on Tuesday, November 20. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 117,327 shares valued at $21.17M was sold by Menear Craig A. On Friday, December 7 the insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M.