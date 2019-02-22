Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.87% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 13.47% 3.10% 1.70% Industry Average 7.13% 7.24% 2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 98.09M 728.42M 42.58 Industry Average 48.99M 686.74M 89.49

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.27 2.54

With average target price of $38, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a potential upside of 14.01%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 1.13% 0.94% -5.31% -11.81% -10.11% -8.88% Industry Average 1.28% 6.21% 11.21% 7.21% 10.61% 13.01%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.65 shows that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.71 which is 29.16% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1 per share with a dividend yield of 2.99% is the annual dividend that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. pays. On the other side Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 5.19%.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s rivals beat Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.