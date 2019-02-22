Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Gentex (GNTX) Stake; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) Decreased by $312,800 as Share Value Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,862 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, down from 6,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 21,583 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 271.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 59,839 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 24.11 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 54,356 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 93,760 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 190,944 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 93,800 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares owns 241 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Congress Asset Commerce Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 257,398 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 64,200 shares. 577 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 13,552 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $345.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. $128,999 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Nash Kevin C. 148 shares valued at $2,495 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, December 28. Boehm Neil sold $85,671 worth of stock or 3,982 shares. $384,498 worth of stock was sold by Downing Steven R on Thursday, September 27. Shares for $57,145 were sold by Ryan Scott P. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wallace James H sold $513,506.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of GNTX September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barometer Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 175 shares stake. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,294 shares. Whittier owns 705 shares. Moreover, Bremer Trust Association has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 778 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 18,752 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 340,066 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,600 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 400 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 66,486 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kylin Management Ltd reported 3.7% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 293,204 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 13,078 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.06% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.06 million activity. $318,228 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Tay Julie. Shares for $3.82M were sold by LACOB JOSEPH on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $1.27 million was sold by Thaler Warren S. Pascaud Raphael sold $3.79M worth of stock. Beard Simon sold $1.50 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Wednesday, August 29. Kolli Sreelakshmi also sold $1.12M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, November 27.