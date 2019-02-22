HUYA Inc. (HUYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) compete with each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.88 0.00 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. 31.04B 3.03 13.93B 2.63 18.63

Table 1 demonstrates HUYA Inc. and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HUYA Inc. and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. 44.88% 0% 0%

Dividends

The dividend yield for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. is 0.71% while its annual dividend payout is $0.36 per share. No dividend is paid out for HUYA Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HUYA Inc. and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 58.39% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 38.94% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HUYA Inc. -11.52% -19.75% -40.78% -58.01% 0% -4.86% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. -0.02% 3.94% 10.28% 22.8% 45.16% 43.67%

For the past year HUYA Inc. had bearish trend while Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.