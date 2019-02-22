Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to pay $0.31 on Mar 15, 2019; Wolverine World Wide (WWW)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 89 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 111 decreased and sold their stakes in Wolverine World Wide Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 85.79 million shares, up from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wolverine World Wide Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 94 Increased: 61 New Position: 28.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) is expected to pay $0.31 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:HY) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s current price of $74.59 translates into 0.42% yield. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 38,731 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com holds 0% or 150 shares. 583,746 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,428 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 27,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 57,162 are owned by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Schwab Charles stated it has 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 80,431 are held by Matarin Management Limited Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,643 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 6,679 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 3,775 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 19,801 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2518 buys, and 1 sale for $34.80 million activity. Rankin Lauran also bought $1,858 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Monday, December 24. Rankin Lynne T bought 18 shares worth $1,126. RANKIN BRUCE T had bought 297 shares worth $18,792 on Thursday, October 4. WILLIAMS CLARA R bought $42,374 worth of stock. 533 shares valued at $33,279 were bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G on Tuesday, December 18. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach also bought $678 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, December 28. Rankin Elisabeth M had bought 2 shares worth $125 on Wednesday, October 17.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 1.29M shares traded or 90.38% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) has risen 11.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 34.87 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.