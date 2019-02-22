Ii Vi (IIVI) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.01 Million; Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Position in Hill (HRC) as Stock Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 13.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 71,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,256 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.22M, down from 518,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 16,335 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 12.45% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 8.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 42,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,175 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.11M, down from 489,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 26,688 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 20.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Introduces 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Avon Products, and II-VI Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI (IIVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades US Steel, Sees Near-Term Bounce In Steel Prices – Yahoo! Finance News” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom collaborates with Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “US Market Indexes Report a Third Day of Closing Gains on Friday – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

