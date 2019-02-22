Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 15.29M 1.59 2.03M 1.00 5.44 RealPage Inc. 830.19M 6.45 7.59M 0.40 128.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc. RealPage Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 13.28% 22.2% 17.8% RealPage Inc. 0.91% 1% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively RealPage Inc. has an average price target of $67, with potential upside of 13.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Image Sensing Systems Inc. and RealPage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 83.4%. Insiders owned 6.2% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17% of RealPage Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. -7.51% -2.84% -13.97% 33.83% 69.38% 83.73% RealPage Inc. -0.81% -6.27% -16.88% -9.77% 14.07% 15.49%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats RealPage Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.