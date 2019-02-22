Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immuron Limited and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immuron Limited and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Immuron Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 17.25% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited -1.54% 0% -23.4% -14.45% 29.14% 39.89% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79%

For the past year Immuron Limited has 39.89% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Immuron Limited beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.