Intel (INTC) Holding Lifted by Savant Capital Llc; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Its Stake

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57 million, up from 46,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 197,370 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 5,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,784 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 45,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 3.17M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Citizens Northern accumulated 45,300 shares. Mcrae Mgmt holds 0.71% or 35,326 shares. Ci Investments Inc has 671,000 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 0.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 514,296 shares. 720,343 are owned by Counsel Limited Liability New York. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp holds 904,882 shares. 68,060 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset. Harris Associate LP invested in 0.76% or 10.21M shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 3,361 shares. Saturna Capital owns 934,679 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp stated it has 79,283 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers reported 743,744 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $893,356 activity. Shenoy Navin sold 710 shares worth $33,256. McBride Kevin Thomas also sold $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, October 30. $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $633.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 38,923 shares to 150,065 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel accumulated 5,690 shares. First Retail Bank Tru Communications Of Newtown holds 16,577 shares. Farmers Trust Co reported 5,507 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 17,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.37% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 44,476 shares in its portfolio. 10,249 were accumulated by Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 121,947 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 407,574 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Butensky & Cohen Financial Security owns 1.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 17,895 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 0.08% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Blair William & Il holds 0.05% or 101,774 shares in its portfolio.