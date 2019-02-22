Intuit Com (INTU) Shares Declined While Appleton Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lindsell Train LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $10.43 Million

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 4.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,065 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.34 million, down from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $235.03. About 2.29M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24M, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 358,764 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.40 million shares to 28.98 million shares, valued at $1.25 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $42.44 million activity. MCMAHON VINCENT K sold $22.87 million worth of stock. 4,000 shares were sold by Barrios George A., worth $333,360 on Tuesday, August 28. $1.85M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by DUNN KEVIN on Friday, September 28. 2,500 shares were sold by Kowal Mark, worth $207,575 on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $192.53 million activity. Shares for $4.61M were sold by SMITH BRAD D. COOK SCOTT D had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.16 million on Wednesday, September 19. FLOURNOY MARK J sold $2.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, August 30. The insider Goodarzi Sasan K sold $16.89 million. POWELL DENNIS D had sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360. $1.01 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by Johnson Gregory N.

