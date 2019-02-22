Intuit Com (INTU) Stock Declined While Appleton Partners Has Cut Holding by $402,471; Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $640,197 as Market Valuation Declined

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 4.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,065 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.34M, down from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $235.03. About 2.29M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 23,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, up from 136,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 7.62 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750. 9,760 shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B, worth $249,856. Dunn Micheal G. bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842. Shares for $644,283 were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422 on Friday, November 2.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,723 shares to 105,575 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 4,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,462 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us High Dividend (DHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,406 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Com owns 79,019 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salient Company Lta owns 48,537 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.89 million shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith Incorporated owns 1,860 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Natl Pension Ser has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 922,104 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver owns 560,861 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&T Savings Bank reported 130,686 shares. Samson Cap reported 4.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 9,150 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.11% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.94M for 103.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $192.53 million activity. Another trade for 9,292 shares valued at $2.03M was sold by FLOURNOY MARK J. $30.01M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by COOK SCOTT D on Wednesday, November 21. $16.89 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. SMITH BRAD D sold $57.90M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 14. Johnson Gregory N also sold $1.01 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, November 26. POWELL DENNIS D had sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $751.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 20,265 shares to 53,307 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp accumulated 214,773 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 5,480 shares. Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De stated it has 64,200 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Company New York stated it has 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has 0.25% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 8,940 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd holds 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,855 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co holds 8,625 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fin Architects Inc stated it has 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 4,222 shares. Pacific Management Comm stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 20,600 shares. 3,877 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 57,512 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,148 shares or 0.07% of the stock.