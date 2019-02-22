ITT Inc. (ITT) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Comparison side by side

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 2.75B 1.79 215.80M 4.02 12.45 Cummins Inc. 23.77B 1.02 2.14B 13.31 10.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ITT Inc. and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ITT Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ITT Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ITT Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 7.85% 12.8% 5.6% Cummins Inc. 9.00% 17.7% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.74 beta means ITT Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cummins Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ITT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. ITT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cummins Inc.

Dividends

ITT Inc. pays out a $0.53 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.94% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Cummins Inc.’s annual dividend is $4.44 per share and it also boasts of a 2.88% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ITT Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cummins Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

The upside potential is 6.46% for ITT Inc. with consensus price target of $60. Cummins Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $164.57 consensus price target and a 6.82% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cummins Inc. appears more favorable than ITT Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ITT Inc. and Cummins Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 84%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ITT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cummins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -9.7% -11.65% -13.94% -8.16% -5.99% -6.18% Cummins Inc. -9.78% -7.12% -4.3% -5.72% -19.5% -22.84%

For the past year ITT Inc. was less bearish than Cummins Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats ITT Inc. on 13 of the 17 factors.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.