Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to pay $0.40 on Mar 18, 2019; Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Sentiment Is 1.38

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) is expected to pay $0.40 on Mar 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:JKHY) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Jack Henry & Associates Inc’s current price of $131.63 translates into 0.30% yield. Jack Henry & Associates Inc’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 474,272 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.54, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 127 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 92 sold and decreased their positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 41.97 million shares, down from 42.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 78 Increased: 75 New Position: 52.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,459 activity.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The Company’s Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 267,117 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) has risen 6.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 7.15% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for 511,967 shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 328,178 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corsair Capital Management L.P. has 3.07% invested in the company for 155,211 shares. The Maryland-based Legg Mason Inc. has invested 2.91% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 50,357 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Forbis Mark S sold $404,727 worth of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 3,000 shares. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Friday, August 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 34.01 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings.