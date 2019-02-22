Jennison Associates Has Upped Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.37 Million as Shares Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined While First Interstate Bank Has Upped Its Stake

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 0.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 8,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64B, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 4.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 92.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 6,031 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce +2% on new Health Cloud tools – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at All-Time Highs â€” Buy It! – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Earnings Vs. Reinvestment – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in salesforce.com, inc, Genpact, Luminex, Rush Enterprises, Kimball International, and Jones Lang LaSalle â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.5% or 11,090 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 5.34M shares or 0.24% of the stock. 97,516 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Synovus Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sei Investments Com accumulated 1.13M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 30,916 shares. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,737 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank owns 4,993 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.11% or 80,477 shares. Cambridge Research Inc owns 53,278 shares. Shikiar Asset Management has invested 3.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 168,005 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $1.01B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 178 selling transactions for $217.06 million activity. 2,160 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $288,576. Shares for $219,784 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. On Monday, November 26 Hawkins Mark J sold $1.02M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,221 shares. 2,212 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $273,251 were sold by Dayon Alexandre. Shares for $73,683 were sold by Allanson Joe on Thursday, November 22. Another trade for 5,711 shares valued at $904,011 was sold by Harris Parker.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: 3D XPoint Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: The China Connection – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron’s Valuation Is Everything – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NASDAQ:MU Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Micron Technology, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron’s Stock Sees Increasing Amounts Of Bullish Activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,147 shares to 101,896 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,054 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).