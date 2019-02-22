Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Envestnet (ENV) Stake by $1.07 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Holding by $1.39 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 103.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, up from 17,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 311,908 shares traded or 24.23% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 4.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 6,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.56 million, down from 114,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 656 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.17 million activity. $1.48M worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was sold by Bergman Judson on Wednesday, August 22. Arora Anil sold $22,589 worth of stock. $731,866 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shares were sold by Crager William. CROWELL GAYLE A sold $8,105 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Thursday, October 4. Shares for $143,880 were sold by Mayer Joshua.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 114,892 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $59.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 698,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.77 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 43.40 million shares or 1.86% more from 42.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company reported 244,098 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,509 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 102,976 shares. Invesco owns 76,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,839 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 1,286 shares. Natixis reported 38,198 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 88,435 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 188,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 77 were reported by Captrust. Brown Capital Mngmt Llc holds 8,121 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,230 shares. Destination Wealth holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,784 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Firsthand Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Argent Tru has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemung Canal owns 56,887 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Corp holds 207,476 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Family Capital Trust has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.79 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 7.51 million shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 158,671 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 92,803 shares. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glovista Llc invested in 0.24% or 4,067 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,266 shares. Northern Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 50,528 shares or 2.62% of the stock.