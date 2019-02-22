Just Eat (LON:JE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital; Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (ICL) Sellers Decreased By 17.51% Their Shorts

Liberum Capital reiterated their Buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in analysts report issued to investors and clients on Friday, 22 February.

Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL) had a decrease of 17.51% in short interest. ICL’s SI was 3.30 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 17.51% from 4.00 million shares previously. With 224,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ICL)’s short sellers to cover ICL’s short positions. The SI to Israel Chemicals Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.48%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 57,321 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 38.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 08/03/2018 – ICL Launched its New Strategy: Focus on its Mineral Chain Alongside Accelerated Growth of Advanced Crop Solutions for the Agric; 08/03/2018 – Israel Chemicals unveils strategy, sets 5-year targets; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Israel Chemicals At ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ICL: PETITION FILED AGAINST PERMITS FOR ROTEM’S PONDS 4 AND 5; 07/03/2018 – ICL Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/05/2018 – ICL – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ICL SEES RECORDING CAPITAL GAIN ABOUT $840M IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS EXAMINING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS IN INNOVATION

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 5.72 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

Among 8 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1320 highest and GBX 520 lowest target. GBX 832.50’s average target is 17.02% above currents GBX 711.4 stock price. Just Eat had 45 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JE in report on Friday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 21 by Peel Hunt. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) on Wednesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.82 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

