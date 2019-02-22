KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.48M 21.75 14.22M -1.51 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 9.03M -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -86.29% -56.2% -28.9% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.93 beta. From a competition point of view, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta which is 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 4.3%. About 0.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.95% 24.16% 39.42% 187.68% 144.96% 141.95% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 1.08% -26.32% -88.09% -88.69% -90.34% -91.14%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.