Kentucky Retirement Systems Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Visa (V) Market Value Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 38,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.88M, up from 127,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 8.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,547 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14 million, down from 38,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $219.31. About 3.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Friday, November 2. The insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4,599 shares to 9,149 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 39,665 shares to 278,616 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,760 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

