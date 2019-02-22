Kepler Capital Reaffirms Fresenius SE & Co (FSNUY) as Buy; Schweitzer Mauduit International (SWM)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Kepler Capital reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co (FSNUY) in an analyst note made public on 21 February.

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 69 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 62 trimmed and sold holdings in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 26.85 million shares, up from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 23.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides services and products for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.63 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers services and products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About shares traded. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $49,170 activity.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Midas Management Corp owns 33,343 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.42% invested in the company for 80,652 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 26,795 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 177,687 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has declined 40.69% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.69% the S&P500.