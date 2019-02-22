Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Forms $27.71 Double Top; Sun Hydraulics Has 1.26 Sentiment

Sun Hydraulics Corp (SNHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 53 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 42 sold and trimmed positions in Sun Hydraulics Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.38 million shares, up from 26.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sun Hydraulics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 34 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:SNHY) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 51.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SNHY’s profit will be $13.11M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Helios Technologies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 2,128 shares traded. Helios Technologies (SNHY) has declined 34.99% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SNHY News: 07/05/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS CORP SNHY.O FY2018 REV VIEW $510.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Completes Acquisition of Faster Group and Secures New Credit Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS CORP-EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT AS AMENDED BY FIRST AMENDMENT ADDS NEW TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY OF $100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS RAISING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE TO $490M TO $505M; 07/05/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 50C; 05/04/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS CORP – EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT AS AMENDED BY FIRST AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UP TO AN MAXIMUM OF $400 MLN; 05/04/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS TO UPDATE GUIDANCE INCL. FASTER W/ 1Q RESULTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Hydraulics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNHY); 05/04/2018 – SUN HYDRAULICS – ON APRIL 1, 2018, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT, CONSENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, makes, and sells screw-in cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems to industrial and mobile clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Hydraulics and Electronics. It has a 34.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Helios Technologies for 5.75 million shares. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 300,000 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.67% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 15,967 shares.