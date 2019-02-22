Keystone Financial Planning Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Au Optronics Spon (AUO) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Decreased Holding by $756,112 as Market Value Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 15.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 9,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,087 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.36 million, up from 59,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 952,106 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corporation Spon (AUO) by 47.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $873,000, down from 396,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corporation Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 27,904 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 1.45% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $34.16 million activity. Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, November 14. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million. 77,639 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $5.01 million were sold by Roberts Jonathan C. Denton David M sold $2.02M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, November 29. Bisaccia Lisa also sold $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 8,564 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $195.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,001 shares to 42,139 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 287,690 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 210,583 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancshares & holds 0.07% or 5,879 shares. Davenport & Limited invested 1.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone accumulated 93,000 shares. Ci Invests owns 4.46M shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nordea Inv stated it has 10.82M shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,056 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 150,695 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Front Barnett Limited Liability Co reported 31,837 shares stake. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,666 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 37,683 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 23,507 shares or 2.85% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $6.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. by 349,010 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $94.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 69,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

