Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 11.96M 29.08 77.59M -2.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -648.75% -81.7% -37.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 90.4% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 22.8% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.16% -21.09% -42.02% -46.9% -19.65% -33.49%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 50.59% stronger performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has -33.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.