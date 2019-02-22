Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $859,859 as Market Valuation Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding Upped by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 18.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 325,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $139.25 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.07 million shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 74.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 11,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $298,000, down from 15,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1,337 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm Bancorporation reported 0.08% stake. Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 6,980 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,064 shares. S&Co holds 0.05% or 5,995 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability holds 0.53% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 120,316 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Washington-based Palouse Cap Management has invested 2.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.28% or 1.03 million shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt reported 96,103 shares stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 55,343 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.18% or 145,373 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 1.36% or 43,683 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pennsylvania-based Twin Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 22,681 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.25% or 11,028 shares. Hilton Cap Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 83,079 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,108 shares. Next Fincl Grp reported 2,900 shares stake. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.34% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Bank De has 115,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate accumulated 0.01% or 1,514 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc New York invested in 0.02% or 3,210 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 3,109 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested in 334 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 1.35M shares. 19,402 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. May Douglas J sold 5,000 shares worth $343,467. The insider Korner Lisa J sold $581,368. 30,000 shares were sold by MEARS MICHAEL N, worth $2.07 million on Thursday, September 20.

