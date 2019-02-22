Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00 Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 59.88M -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 232.84% at a $22.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 91.5% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 11.6% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83% Zafgen Inc. 1.79% -49.46% -46.73% -21.8% 33.25% 11.04%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has -16.83% weaker performance while Zafgen Inc. has 11.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Zafgen Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.