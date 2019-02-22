Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lowered Sysco (SYY) Holding by $356,605; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position In Hollyfrontier (HFC) Was Upped

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 36.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 9,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.62 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 4,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,280 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.91M, down from 454,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Lattice Semiconductor, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Steel Dynamics, HollyFrontier, Omnicom Group, and Ultra Clean â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Can Investors Expect From Holly Energy Partners in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – GuruFocus.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Closes Acquisition of Sonneborn – Business Wire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 1.07 million shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $22.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 396,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,611 shares, and cut its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has 3,647 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 881 shares. Axa holds 0% or 3,769 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 700 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 111,644 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 746 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 9,304 shares. Srb Corporation owns 7,258 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Department Mb Fin National Bank N A invested in 0% or 164 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Street Corporation stated it has 9.40 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Quantum Capital Management holds 0.28% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,758 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.3% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $1.24 billion activity. Frank Joshua D. sold 2.12M shares worth $158.24 million. PELTZ NELSON sold $209.38 million worth of stock or 2.79 million shares. On Monday, October 15 TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold $343,100 worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 22,321 shares valued at $1.47M was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, CRON, AMD – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco: A Crown Jewel Investment – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Clorox and Sysco Beat Profit Expectations – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Closes Higher as Tech Stocks Reign Supreme – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: February 04, 2019.