Kraft Heinz (KHC) Got Lower Stifel Nicolaus Rating; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Last Week

New York-listed Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), was cut by equity research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus cut its rating on the $58.75B market cap company to a Hold from a previous Buy.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 6 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Citigroup. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 2.75M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $33.51 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.75 billion. The Company’s products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. It has a 5.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Planters, Velveeta, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, PÂ’Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Weight Watchers, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Complan, and Glucon D names.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 7.36M shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has declined 39.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.18% the S&P500. Some Historical KHC News: 12/04/2018 – Global Uncoated Kraft Liner Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRAFT HEINZ’S BAA3/PRIME-3 RATINGS; OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Deadpool “Sells Out” Big Time to Launch New DEVOUR Sandwiches; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 16/03/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Cites Kraft Heinz Food After Employee Injured by Machine, Proposes Penalties; 21/05/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – “I don’t think Warren leaving the board really changed anything,” Kraft Heinz’s CEO says; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 01/05/2018 – Buffett’s Distaste for Crypto Fails to Thwart Heinz’s Bacon Coin

Among 6 analysts covering Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kraft Heinz has $61 highest and $47 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 10.69% above currents $48.18 stock price. Kraft Heinz had 6 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, November 2. Morgan Stanley reinitiated it with “Underweight” rating and $52 target in Monday, September 17 report.