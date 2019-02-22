Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Stock Rose While Icm Asset Management Cut by $1.28 Million Its Position; Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 40.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 861,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.51M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 290,497 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 46.45% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 320,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 411,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 454 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.26M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 171,001 shares. Advsrs Capital Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 339,903 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,778 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 77,791 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 1.32 million shares. Weber Alan W has invested 0.38% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Capital Investors invested in 3.15M shares. Bard Assocs owns 131,127 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 73,631 shares. 169,905 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 976,330 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 187,349 shares.

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 36,500 shares to 139,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.15 million for 110.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 409,113 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $402.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 33,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,671 shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,957 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold BZH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 28.25 million shares or 1.29% less from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Lc invested in 0.15% or 102,565 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 185 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whitebox Ltd Company reported 305,002 shares. Towle And has invested 1.78% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 310,786 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 55,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Com owns 247 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 173,383 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 246,902 shares. Tcw Group reported 44,147 shares. 63,640 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 337,423 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).