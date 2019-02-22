L3 Technologies (LLL) to pay $0.85 on Mar 15, 2019; Advisors Asset Management Decreased Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) is expected to pay $0.85 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:LLL) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.85 dividend. L3 Technologies Inc’s current price of $211.97 translates into 0.40% yield. L3 Technologies Inc’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $211.97. About 352,677 shares traded. L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has declined 5.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies to Sell Its Crestview Aerospace and TCS Business Units; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181272: American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VI, LP; L3 Technologies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – L3 Appoints Rita S. Lane to Its Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 01/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.34, EST. $1.99; 07/05/2018 – CHRISTOPHER E. KUBASIK ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF L3 TECHNOLOGIES BOAR; 01/05/2018 – L3 NAMES JOHN H. KIM AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – L3 Technologies Names Melanie Heitkamp as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 77.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 44,461 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock declined 1.56%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 13,082 shares with $1.24M value, down from 57,543 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $6.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.7. About 324,721 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 12.45% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $713,769 activity. FRANK ANDREAS G sold $713,769 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HRC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 1.60% less from 54.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 58 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Covington reported 1.19% stake. Ww Asset accumulated 3,740 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 15,636 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 3,100 are held by Yorktown Mgmt. 23,839 are held by Globeflex Capital L P. Bernzott Capital Advsrs reported 164,992 shares stake. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 2,982 shares. 9,266 were reported by Profund Lc. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,029 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.03% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 3,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 12,695 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 1.39 million shares to 1.39 million valued at $21.19 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 19,901 shares and now owns 47,115 shares. Allianzgi Divers Inc & Cnv F was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings had 6 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Wednesday, January 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $98 target. Cowen & Co maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HRC in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.68 billion. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services.

Among 3 analysts covering L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. L3 Technologies had 3 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.