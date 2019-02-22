Lab Of Amer (LH) Holder Jlb & Associates Lowered Holding; Granahan Investment Management Stake in Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Has Cut by $1.45 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (LH) by 22.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.49 million, down from 18,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lab Corp Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 481,558 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 27.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 363,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 972,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 476,348 shares traded or 68.38% up from the average. Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) has declined 35.41% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,255 shares. First Mercantile invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc owns 5,626 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 237,180 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) invested 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 1,250 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Df Dent & Company stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 608 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Country National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). John G Ullman Assoc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 773,804 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 7,216 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 85,268 shares.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Monday, November 5 ANDERSON KERRII B sold $604,162 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares. $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

Since December 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $89,938 activity. On Wednesday, December 12 SCHAEPE CHRISTOPHER J sold $35,233 worth of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 10,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold HIVE shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.40 million shares or 17.06% more from 21.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Mgmt Pro has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 391,129 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York reported 1.41M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Co has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% or 349,281 shares. Jefferies Group Inc invested in 28,396 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 10,809 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 9,973 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 363,770 shares. 313,100 were reported by Spark Invest. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 49,424 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 210,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 15,462 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 474,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 33,092 shares to 109,707 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) by 48,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

