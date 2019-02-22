Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Comparison side by side

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 191.46M 4.45 63.40M 1.28 11.77 Parke Bancorp Inc. 49.71M 4.59 24.38M 1.98 8.49

Demonstrates Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 33.11% 10.2% 1.1% Parke Bancorp Inc. 49.04% 13.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.44 per share which is subject to 2.62% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Parke Bancorp Inc. is 2.44% while its annual dividend payout is $0.53 per share.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares and 32.6% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -8.89% -8.89% -21.56% -26.89% -26.18% -21.77% Parke Bancorp Inc. -11.59% -14.99% -27.47% -25.04% -12.47% -10.13%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.