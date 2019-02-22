Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 1.60B 4.80 296.34M 2.96 24.47 Five Point Holdings LLC 63.31M 18.75 74.64M 0.11 72.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Five Point Holdings LLC. Five Point Holdings LLC has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Five Point Holdings LLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 18.52% 27.5% 7.2% Five Point Holdings LLC 117.90% -4.3% -0.9%

Dividends

$3.56 per share with a dividend yield of 4.58% is the annual dividend that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) pay. Five Point Holdings LLC does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Five Point Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 88.2%. About 0.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.24% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) -4.51% -10% -7.31% -0.03% -5.43% -2.45% Five Point Holdings LLC 7.04% 1.23% -20.21% -26.89% -41.61% -41.77%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 10 of the 14 factors Five Point Holdings LLC.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.