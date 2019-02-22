Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $70.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pzena Investment Management Decreased American Equity Invt Life (AEL) Holding by $7.71 Million as Market Value Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 19.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $301.19 million, down from 5.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.49M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life (AEL) by 15.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 220,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.16 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 267,037 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 6.37% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Equity Addresses Market Rumors – Business Wire” on May 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Equity declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “American Equity Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold AEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 2.62% less from 84.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ameritas Partners Incorporated owns 7,661 shares. 79,443 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma. Svcs Automobile Association holds 194,304 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 346,996 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.02% or 786,198 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 74,287 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 12.86M shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 107,698 shares. Sit Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 9.95M shares. 2.88M are held by State Street. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Pzena Inv Limited Liability Co reported 1.22M shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $20.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.72M shares to 6.37M shares, valued at $83.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 954,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Clinton Grp has invested 0.49% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fil reported 243,007 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 42,562 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 7,200 shares. Jump Trading Llc reported 4,261 shares stake. Fiduciary Tru reported 49,449 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,343 shares. Geode Mngmt holds 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 5.59 million shares. Vantage Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Transamerica Finance Advsr reported 3 shares. Intact Invest Management Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 50,200 shares. Axa owns 74,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na invested in 3,454 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $40.18 million activity. 44,562 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.02 million. Sorenson Christa L sold 315 shares worth $22,747. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $343,831 was sold by Kaufman Ian. On Friday, February 8 GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 25,000 shares. On Friday, November 30 Altshuler Barry sold $739,980 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 10,455 shares. SPECTOR GERALD A sold $879,146 worth of stock or 13,024 shares.