Ledyard National Bank Raised Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $355,320; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83M, up from 49,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 1.82M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 279,309 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.59M, up from 269,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 6.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 24,905 shares in its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fjarde Ap holds 28,412 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cypress Gru invested in 0.04% or 2,491 shares. Fosun Intl has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 2,300 shares. Letko Brosseau reported 339,402 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 180 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd holds 3,544 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 273,576 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 166,020 shares. Welch Group Lc holds 1,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7.16M shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested in 230,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,616 shares to 362,794 shares, valued at $17.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 82,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,571 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $2.78 million activity. 5,500 shares valued at $497,640 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, October 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rowland Com Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,149 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 53,950 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Da Davidson & owns 498,105 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment owns 341,413 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 2.35% or 34,975 shares. Cap Investment Of America holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,664 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt has 5,146 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,990 shares. Fidelity National Fincl has 58,480 shares. Bangor State Bank owns 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,972 shares. Torch Wealth Lc reported 21,755 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 70,964 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Sather Financial Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benin Corp reported 9,101 shares.