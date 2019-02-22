Legg Mason (LM) to pay $0.34 on Apr 29, 2019; Scientific Games (SGMS) Sentiment Is 1.04

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.23, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 88 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 85 decreased and sold stakes in Scientific Games Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 53.49 million shares, down from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Scientific Games Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 39 Increased: 65 New Position: 23.

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) is expected to pay $0.34 on Apr 29, 2019. (NYSE:LM) shareholders before Mar 25, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Legg Mason Inc’s current price of $30.26 translates into 1.12% yield. Legg Mason Inc’s dividend has Mar 26, 2019 as record date. Feb 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 687,521 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018

The stock increased 9.69% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 100 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has declined 68.37% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 21/05/2018 – Canada’s OLG Extends Instant Games Contract With Scientific Games; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 139.29% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $10.09 million for 65.32 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.57% EPS growth.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 22.04% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation for 6.86 million shares. Sylebra Hk Co Ltd owns 8.62 million shares or 13.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 278,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Whale Rock Capital Management Llc has invested 1.48% in the stock. Bluefin Trading Llc, a New York-based fund reported 624,024 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21.08 million activity.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Legg Mason, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 68.77 million shares or 2.98% less from 70.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Management L L P Nc has invested 0.23% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Earnest Llc owns 22 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 1.02 million shares. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 14,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Company reported 991 shares stake. Captrust holds 418 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 39,183 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Systematic Finance Management L P holds 0.33% or 443,873 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Lp has 531,161 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 2.05M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 144,122 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Among 4 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Legg Mason had 7 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, November 14. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of LM in report on Friday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LM in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $317,905 activity. 10,058 shares were sold by Cashman Frances, worth $317,905.

