LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to pay $0.09 on Apr 5, 2019; Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 40.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 500,652 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.73M shares with $110.41 million value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $40.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 3.73 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to pay $0.09 on Apr 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shareholders before Mar 21, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s current price of $29.23 translates into 0.29% yield. LeMaitre Vascular Inc’s dividend has Mar 22, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.00% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 421,585 shares traded or 198.93% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 19.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $558,588 activity. Shares for $558,588 were sold by Thomas Michael H on Tuesday, October 30. The insider Pellegrino Joseph P JR sold $18,552.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.04, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.38 million shares or 2.79% more from 14.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 8,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 0% or 7,205 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Bahl And Gaynor reported 178,019 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 9,919 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 15,684 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt owns 86,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 20,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 23,877 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 62,248 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 117,374 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Among 4 analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LeMaitre Vascular had 5 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LMAT in report on Monday, October 8 with “Hold” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Lake Street.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Kandi Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LeMaitre Vascular Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immune Design and Community Health Systems among healthcare gainers; Clearside Biomedical leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $572.39 million. The firm offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin.

Another recent and important Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks All Soared in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $69,000 activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $1.00M worth of stock. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $449,842 worth of stock. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (Prn) stake by 2,502 shares to 10,498 valued at $13.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 112,532 shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) was reduced too.