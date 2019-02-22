Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Cae (CAE) Stake by $2.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Stock Price Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 23,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 182,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.99M, down from 206,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 7.39M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Enters Risk-Sharing Deal With SFJ Pharmaceuticals for Abituzumab; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 117,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.81M, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 193,926 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 10.32% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN

