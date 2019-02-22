Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Analysts See $-0.29 EPS; Fred Alger Management Increased By $16.14 Million Its Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Position

Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $-0.29 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 11.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 482,303 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 27.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of New XERMELO® (Telotristat Ethyl) Data in Clinical Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA CASH & OTHER $262.3M; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Sees Improvements in Diarrhea Severity and Nutritional Status With XERMELO

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Cintas Corp. (CTAS) stake by 12.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 81,904 shares as Cintas Corp. (CTAS)'s stock declined 20.01%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 740,261 shares with $146.43 million value, up from 658,357 last quarter. Cintas Corp. now has $21.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.98. About 297,816 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $565.64 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company reported 0% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 29,351 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,326 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability owns 167,247 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 72,850 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Miura Glob Limited has 5.1% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 140,000 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hartline accumulated 0.05% or 1,016 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 86,100 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 13,188 shares. Cipher Lp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, January 8. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, December 21 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $183 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, September 26 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106. TYSOE RONALD W also sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13.