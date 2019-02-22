Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liberty Property Trust has 94.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 71.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Liberty Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 21.72% 14.30% 6.90% Industry Average 7.13% 7.24% 2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Liberty Property Trust and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust 153.07M 704.89M 30.16 Industry Average 48.99M 686.74M 89.49

Liberty Property Trust has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Liberty Property Trust is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Property Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.27 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.96%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Liberty Property Trust is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Property Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Property Trust 1.94% 4.17% 7.15% 2.99% 3.52% 7.35% Industry Average 1.28% 6.21% 11.21% 7.21% 10.61% 13.01%

For the past year Liberty Property Trust has weaker performance than Liberty Property Trust’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Liberty Property Trust is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Liberty Property Trust’s rivals are 29.16% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

$1.6 per share with a dividend yield of 3.36% is the annual dividend that Liberty Property Trust pays. On the other side, 5.19% is the dividend yield of Liberty Property Trust’s competitors.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Liberty Property Trust’s peers beat Liberty Property Trust.