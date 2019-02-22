Liberum Capital Maintained Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP) as Hold; INTERCLOUD SYS (ICLD) Shorts Decreased By 42.65%

INTERCLOUD SYS INC (OTCMKTS:ICLD) had a decrease of 42.65% in short interest. ICLD’s SI was 117,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 42.65% from 204,000 shares previously. The stock increased 20.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0006. About shares traded. InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP) stock Hold was reiterated at Liberum Capital in a research note sent to clients and investors on Friday, 22 February.

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.42 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 43.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

Among 8 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 140 highest and GBX 86 lowest target. GBX 117.38’s average target is -9.78% below currents GBX 130.1 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 38 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Friday, December 14. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Friday, December 14. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Peel Hunt. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 120 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) on Thursday, December 13 with “Reduce” rating.

The stock increased 6.90% or GBX 8.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 130.1. About 1.57M shares traded. Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.