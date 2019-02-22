Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

Since Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 251.45M 9.90 143.32M 8.82 16.84 CohBar Inc. N/A 0.00 14.35M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 57.00% 32.3% 13.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -96.8% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 33.2 and 33.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 130.41% and an $270 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 9.6% of CohBar Inc. shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 4.5% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.8% -8.81% -42.02% -22.84% 12.91% 8.54% CohBar Inc. -12.47% -9.37% -24.31% -61.17% -22.17% -27.97%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.54% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -27.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats CohBar Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.