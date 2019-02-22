Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake Increased by Girard Partners Ltd; Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Share Price Declined While Midas Management Upped by $1.93 Million Its Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 365.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 722,368 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,079 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29 million, up from 19,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. $2.30 million worth of stock was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M.